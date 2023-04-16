Ludhiana reports one Covid death, 43 new cases

The Ludhiana district on Sunday registered 43 new Covid cases, registering a steep hike in the number of infections as compared to the previous day, while a 58-year-old woman died from the virulent disease. The 58-year-old woman, who resides in Ludhiana, succumbed to the virus on April 15 at Rajendra Hospital in Patiala, taking this year’s death toll to four. (HT File Photo)

With this, the positivity rate has also jumped to 5.79%. The district reported 21 Covid cases on Friday. The active caseload of the district stands at 168.

The 58-year-old woman, who resides in Ludhiana, succumbed to the virus on April 15 at Rajendra Hospital in Patiala, taking this year’s death toll to four. She was earlier admitted to Ludhiana’s Civil hospital, but was later referred to Rajendra Hospital due to health complications.

All the Covid deaths this year in the district have happened in the last 18 days. The first death was reported on March 30, followed by second and third on April 4 and April 11, respectively.

As per the data shared by Civil Surgeon’s office, total 743 samples were taken on Sunday and three more patients were hospitalised, taking the total number of hospitalisationd so far to 18. This is the maximum number of admissions in the last 8 months.

Earlier, the number of patients in isolation wards of the government and private hospitals close to the recent numbers was only in August 2022, when 16 patients were admitted in hospitals. The data of March and April stated that no patient was admitted in isolation wards of hospitals in Ludhiana for many months.