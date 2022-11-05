Ludhiana: Drug racket busted; Nigerian national among six held

Ludhiana police have busted a drug supply racket with the arrest of six men, including a Nigerian national living in Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Ebuka Pronsper of Nigeria; Prince Sidhu of Daresi; Paramjit Singh of Pawat village, Zirakpur; Kulwinder Singh alias Kala of Dashmesh Colony, Mohali; Daljit Singh of Phull Khurd village, Rupnagar and Rohit Kumar of Morinda, Rupnagar.

Police have recovered 360-gram heroin, ₹14,600, two cars, a scooter and a bike from their possession.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said the Division Number 3 police had arrested Prince Sidhu during a special checking on November 1 and recovered 50-gram heroin, 90 empty pouches and a scooter from his possession. A case was been registered against him under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Division Number 6 police station.

“During questioning, the accused told police that he procured the heroin from Pronsper, who lives in Chandan Vihar, Delhi, and supplied drugs in Punjab and Haryana. Based on information provided by Prince, police arrested Pronsper from Delhi on Thursday,” said Sharma.

“Based on information received from Pronsper and Prince, police arrested the other four other accused involved in the drug supply racket from various locations in Ludhiana, Haryana and Delhi on Thursday and Friday. During questioning, police found that the Nigerian national used to procure heroin from his aides abroad. He had created his own drug supply network in Punjab and Haryana,” the police commissioner added.

Police have added Sections 29 and 27 of NDPS Act to the FIR.

