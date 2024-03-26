Ludhiana: Drunk Nepalese factory worker bludgeons father to death, held

The police have arrested a Nepalese man who allegedly bludgeoned his father to death with bricks in Jeevan Nagar at Focal Point. The Focal Point police arrested the accused Suraj Bahadur on Monday and lodged a murder case against him. (HT)

The accused and his father both were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident on Sunday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Focal Point police arrested the accused Suraj Bahadur on Monday and lodged a murder case against him.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of Krishan Bahadur of Rajiv Gandhi Colony, who is the son-in-law of the victim Laxman Bahadur, 65, of Jeevan Nagar.

Krishan stated that relations between Laxman and Suraj were strained. Both were acute drinkers and used to indulge in spat often.

Krishan stated that on Sunday, Suraj had come to see his father at his rented accommodation on Sunday and was under the influence of liquor. He indulged in a spat with Laxman. In a fit of rage, Suraj bludgeoned his father to death with a brick and fled.

Inspector Arshdeep Sharma, SHO at Focal Point Police station, said that on being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police recovered an empty liquor bottle from the spot.

The inspector added that the accused and victim both were factory workers. The accused was the lone son of Laxman. The family has been living in Ludhiana for the past 30 years.

On February 28

A drug addict bludgeoned his elder brother to death with an iron rod in Village Punia of Samrala after barging in the house. The accused who was under the influence of drugs also assaulted his father with the rod and fled after injuring him after neighbors gathered there. The victim was booked for murdering his mother. He had come out of jail four months ago after the court had acquitted him.

On October 25, 2023

A resident of Khanna’s Libra village had allegedly stabbed his 77-year-old mother to death and injured his younger brother with a sharp-edged weapon, over a property dispute.