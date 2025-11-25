Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
Ludhiana: Electrical goods showroom ravaged in Book Market fire

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 06:34 am IST

Baldev Electricals suffers loss of goods worth ₹6-7 crores; fire brigade brings blaze under control after 14 hours

A four-storey electrical goods store in Book Market was gutted late Sunday evening. The blaze broke out at Baldev Electricals around 7 pm and the fire brigade called off operations only around 9 am on Monday, according to the fire control room.

The shop in flames in Ludhiana on Sunday night. (HT Photo)
“It was a major fire call. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot from around four fire stations in the city,” said fire officer Jaswinder Singh. The shop had closed around 5 pm on Sunday. Around 7 pm, people in the area noticed smoke emerging from the building and informed the owner. “We have a half day on Sundays in the market. We shut the shop around 5 pm and came back home. Around 7 pm, I started getting calls from people around the shop that they were seeing smoke emerging from inside,” said Rajnish Chawla, the shop owner. “The shop was full of electrical goods like fans, wires, lights, switches etc. All of it put together was worth around 6-7 crores. I have lost all of it.”

Besides the goods, the shop also sustained structural damage. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet and investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, the fire officer said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Electrical goods showroom ravaged in Book Market fire
