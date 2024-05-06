Ludhiana: Factory owner’s son among 2 booked for gangraping minor

The son of a hosiery owner and his friend were booked for allegedly gangraping a minor domestic help and threatening her to keep mum. The 14-year-old girl opened up about her ordeal two weeks after the incident and narrated it to her mother, who filed a complaint with the police. The PAU police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Sanyam of Green City, Hambran Road. (HT File)

The PAU police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Sanyam of Green City, Hambran Road. His aide is yet to be identified, officials said.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the minor girl’s mother. The complainant stated that she works at a hosiery factory to run the family. Her employer required a domestic help, following which she sent her 14-year-old daughter to the house two months ago.

The complainant said that on Saturday, her daughter told her about the incident. She stated that on April 20, a friend of Sanyam had visited the house and when the minor went to his room to serve water, the accused overpowered and gangraped her. The accused also threatened her to remain silent about the crime.

The complainant stated that she used to visit her employer’s house to see her daughter often, and had even visited two days prior to the incident.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that soon after receiving a complaint, the police lodged an FIR under Section 376-D (gang rape) of The Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added. Officials said that the accused are in their early 20s.

It is the second such incident reported in the city in the past week. On April 29, a runaway 16-year-old girl was held captive and gangraped by three accused for at least 17 days. The accused repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl on the pretext of helping her find a suitable job. Later, the accused dropped her near her house and fled. The police have arrested all three accused.