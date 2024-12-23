Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Fish farmers’ meet to discuss winter health management

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 23, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Fish farmers from across the state gathered to discuss crucial topics related to maintaining fish health during the winter season, with expert insights shared by Vaneet Inder Kaur, IFFA coordinator at GADVASU

The monthly meeting of the Innovative Fish Farmers Association (IFFA) of Punjab was held at the College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here on Monday.

Meera D Ansal, Dean of College of Fisheries, encouraged farmers to actively participate in such meetings for technical updates, experience sharing, and research feedback (HT File)
Meera D Ansal, Dean of College of Fisheries, encouraged farmers to actively participate in such meetings for technical updates, experience sharing, and research feedback (HT File)

Fish farmers from across the state gathered to discuss crucial topics related to maintaining fish health during the winter season, with expert insights shared by Vaneet Inder Kaur, IFFA coordinator at GADVASU.

JPS Gill, vicechancellor of GADVASU, emphasised the importance of fostering strong connections between farmers, stakeholders, and the industry for successful technology transfer.

Meera D Ansal, Dean of COF, encouraged farmers to actively participate in such meetings for technical updates, experience sharing, and research feedback.

Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, underscored the need for continuous knowledge updates to ensure the sustainability of farming systems, highlighting the role of these meetings in fostering problem-solving, region-specific technologies.

The technical session, coordinated by Khushvir Singh, featured a talk by Naveen Kumar on fish health management, addressing disease outbreaks due to temperature fluctuations. Mamta Sharma, Fisheries Officer at FFDA, Ludhiana, informed farmers about the “Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY)” and encouraged them to register on the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) for scheme updates.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On