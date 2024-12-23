Ludhiana: Fish farmers’ meet to discuss winter health management

The monthly meeting of the Innovative Fish Farmers Association (IFFA) of Punjab was held at the College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here on Monday. Meera D Ansal, Dean of College of Fisheries, encouraged farmers to actively participate in such meetings for technical updates, experience sharing, and research feedback (HT File)

Fish farmers from across the state gathered to discuss crucial topics related to maintaining fish health during the winter season, with expert insights shared by Vaneet Inder Kaur, IFFA coordinator at GADVASU.

JPS Gill, vicechancellor of GADVASU, emphasised the importance of fostering strong connections between farmers, stakeholders, and the industry for successful technology transfer.

Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, underscored the need for continuous knowledge updates to ensure the sustainability of farming systems, highlighting the role of these meetings in fostering problem-solving, region-specific technologies.

The technical session, coordinated by Khushvir Singh, featured a talk by Naveen Kumar on fish health management, addressing disease outbreaks due to temperature fluctuations. Mamta Sharma, Fisheries Officer at FFDA, Ludhiana, informed farmers about the “Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY)” and encouraged them to register on the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) for scheme updates.