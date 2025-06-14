Ludhiana: For development, public welfare, BJP right choice, says Jiwan Gupta

As the Ludhiana West constituency gears up for the crucial byelection, BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta is banking on the development agenda of the central government. He believes that Punjab, which has suffered “setbacks” in governance and development, urgently needs a double-engine government — with BJP in both the Centre and the state — to bring the economy, infrastructure and industry back on track. Gupta shares his views on the bypoll, his campaign focus and why he believes BJP is the right choice for Punjab’s future. BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta (HT File)

How do you view the importance of the Ludhiana West byelection?

The byelection may not change the ruling party, but it is important politically. It will send a strong message against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has failed to deliver on its promises in the last three and a half years. This bypoll will lay the foundation for the BJP’s rise in Punjab and our plans for the 2027 assembly elections.

What is the core agenda of the BJP in this election?

Our focus is development. Punjab has been left behind while BJP-ruled states have progressed. The BJP stands for infrastructural growth, digital advancement and public welfare. The double-engine government has proven successful in other states and Punjab needs that same model to move forward.

AAP leaders say no development will come if voters choose another candidate

That’s baseless and indirect threat to the voters. Development is not a favour. It is a right. AAP has had its chance and failed to deliver. The public has seen the difference between promises and actual work. People are ready for a change and they trust BJP to bring that change.

What are your top priorities, if elected?

If elected, I will be a strong voice of the Ludhiana people. My top priorities are to bring central development schemes to the city, push for an AIIMS hospital in Ludhiana and support industrial revival. Ludhiana is Punjab’s industrial hub, and I will work with the central government to stop the ongoing industrial decline.

You are facing strong rivals, including a former cabinet minister and a sitting Rajya Sabha member. Are you confident?

Absolutely. I have been active in politics for over 30 years and have led many successful campaigns. The BJP has a strong presence in urban areas, like Ludhiana West. In the recent parliamentary elections, BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu received the highest number of votes from this constituency. People see BJP as the only party capable of delivering development and maintaining law and order.

What role does national leadership, particularly PM Modi, play in your campaign?

Prime Minister Modi is a major source of inspiration. People trust his vision and leadership. His government’s work in healthcare, infrastructure, digital India and public welfare speaks for itself. Punjab deserves to benefit from the same model of growth, and that’s why voters in Ludhiana West will support the BJP.