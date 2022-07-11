Ludhiana | GADVASU issues advisory to avert damage to fish ponds during monsoon
Although monsoon is a favourable season for fish farming, smart water management skills are required to avert any unforeseen damage to fish ponds and loss of fish stock.
Meera D Ansal, dean, College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), shared important management practices for fish farming in the monsoon season.
Ansal advised to plant pond dykes with grass to check erosion. However, in case, water becomes muddy due to erosion, she told to apply limestone in accordance with pH of water. Further, leaving about two-feet of free board over the water surface for accommodating rainwater and preventing overflow.
An automatic meshed overflow pipe may also be provided for maintaining desired water levels. Net fencing around the pond is recommended to prevent fish escape with overflow in case of high intensity rainfall. The dykes shall be kept 3-4 feet raised above ground level to fend off inflow from the catchment area, which otherwise may bring lots of organic load and pesticides from the adjoining agricultural fields and pollute the water.
It is vital to ensure that the pH of water does not fall below 7.0, which is detrimental for fish survival and growth. To prevent such conditions, it is advised to sprinkle limestone on the pond dykes (@ 10 kg/100m sq) so that it mixes with rainwater and neutralises its acidic effects. Further, to prevent any chance of sharp decline in top layer pH, the surface wheel aerator shall be kept running during rainfall for proper mixing of water. Also, adjust feed quantity in accordance to temperature change to prevent wastage.
As most of the fish species breed during monsoon, it is recommended not to fill the ponds with canal water during this season. In case it is the only source of water, fix a very fine mesh net on the mouth of the inlet pipe to check entry of eggs and larvae of unwanted fish species (weed and predatory) into the pond.
In case, cloudy conditions prevail for long hours during day time and plankton crop crash occurs due to rainfall, it is suggested to maintain oxygen level through an effective aeration method and stop feeding till next sunshine.
It is advocated to periodically replenish 20-25% of pond water with freshwater to maintain optimum pH and oxygen levels during this season, where nutrient rich pond water can be efficiently utilised for irrigating paddy fields with significant saving on fertilizer costs.
Sangam city administration makes arrangements for safe Kanwar Yatra
Prayagraj administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring all facilities to Kanwariyas who will arrive in large numbers to fetch Ganga water from the ghats. Barricading has been installed in the river to ensure that Kanwariyas do not go into the deep water while taking water. District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri and SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey held a meeting with officials and issued instructions for a peaceful conclusion of the Kanwar Yatra.
AIT ex-chief’s arrest: VB probe points to multicrore scam
Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau last Wednesday for alleged irregularities during Bassi's tenure as the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman, had misused his post to benefit a number of firms and individuals known to him, the probe has found so far. Bassi had earlier denied any wrongdoing while alleging political vendetta behind his arrest. Bassi remained the Trust chairman for two years, from 2019 to 2021.
77th Founder’s Day: MBD Group distributes ration at old age homes in Ludhiana
On the occasion of 77th Founder's Day, MBD Group organised a series of corporate social responsibility activities, including plantation drives, snack and movie shows for underprivileged children as well as ration distribution and special lunch at old age homes. Through AKM Charitable Trust, MBD Group extended its support to projects such as empowering girl child with education, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Founder Ashok Kumar Malhotra was a firm believer in the power and potential of education.
Law officers’ appointment: HC notice on Punjab’s plea against national commission’s quota order
Acting on a plea from the Punjab government, which challenged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes's directions to implement reservation policy in the appointment of law officers in advocate general office, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from both the Centre and commission. The high court bench of justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu also asked the Centre and NCSC why the latter's order should not be stayed.
FSDA to launch drive against food adulteration
LUCKNOW FSDA officials are all set to launch a campaign to maintain high standards of food safety and hygiene in the state capital. After securing the fifth position in the country in the Eat Right Challenge - 1 programme, the Food Safety and Drug Administration is gearing up to launch an implementation and awareness campaign in Lucknow with an aim to secure the first position in the Eat Right Challenge -2 programme.
