Ludhiana | GADVASU promotes adoption of scientific shrimp farming practices
To review the progress of shrimp farming demonstration units and conduct an on-farm interactive meet with young farmers of the region, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University team, led by vice-chancellor (V-C) Inderjeet Singh, visited the Shajrana village and Gaddan Dob village in Fazilka.
The V-C encouraged farmers to adopt scientific shrimp farming practices to convert their wastelands into a remunerative resource. He also apprised them of various utility services offered by the university for capacity building and technical support.
Meera D Ansal, dean of College of Fisheries, GADVASU, informed that the university has played an instrumental role in developing shrimp farming in saline areas of south west Punjab. After an untiring journey of eight years (2008 to 2016), shrimp farming developed swiftly in the last 5-6 years, owing to the consistent technical hand holding of farmers by the university and promotional schemes implemented by department of fisheries, Punjab, she said.
Since the first successful one-acre shrimp farming trial conducted by the university in Fazilka (2014), there was no looking back and area under the shrimp farming in Punjab increased to over 800 acres in 2021, which is expected to cross 1,500-acre mark in 2022, she added.
JPS Gill, director research, GADVASU, informed that the university developed three shrimp farming units under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna project to demonstrate best management practices, in special reference to biosecurity arrangements, to produce export quality shrimp for optimised economic sustainability. The said units have been developed under the supervision of project in-charge and expert scientist Prabjeet Singh.
Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Prayagraj
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a safe precautionary landing at a village under Karachhana police station area of Prayagraj on Wednesday after suspecting some technical snag, officials said. “Two pilots onboard the helicopter suspected some technical snag and decided to make a precautionary landing. The 29 Wing of the Indian Air Force, Prayagraj extended all needed support to the pilots,” said officials. Officials said both the pilots were safe.
Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Prosecution doesn’t want to put four former cops on trial
The special public prosecutor in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case informed the sessions court on Wednesday that the prosecution would withdraw the application filed in 2018 to add four former police officers as accused. Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that they had taken all available material into consideration and also the order of the Bombay high court, which upheld the decision to not grant prosecution sanction against the retired policemen.
Government school principal in Firozabad suspended for siphoning off ₹11 cr of MDM scheme
A principal of a government-run primary school in Firozabad, who was booked by the vigilance department on July 27 for allegedly siphoning off Rs 11.46 crore of midday meal scheme, was suspended by the basic shiksha adhikari on Wednesday. SP (vigilance) Alok Sharma said a case was lodged against Chandrakant Sharma working as principal at a primary school in Jajupur at Tundla of Firozabad along with a few other employees of the basic education department and banks at the Vigilance Police Station in Agra on July 27.
Mangroves along Palm Beach Road in Nerul destroyed, claim greens
More than 10 hectares of mangroves along the Palm Beach Road in Nerul is in need of preservation and conservation as there are repeated instances to destroy these natural habitats, claimed the city environmentalists. The entire Palm Beach Road is 8.4km while the mangroves along 4km are destroyed as CIDCO has not transferred the area to the Forest Department. Furthermore, the mangroves department has not done anything to get the area notified either.
BMC shuts down two nursing homes without licence in Kandivali; FIRs against 10 more
A crackdown by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on illegal nursing homes and hospitals in Kandivali has revealed that 12 out of the 13 facilities are operating without a licence. BMC officials said two of them have now been closed while FIRs have been registered against 10 nursing homes, which are still open, and the medical staff employed there. Jeevan Hospital at Thakur Complex has also closed its nursing home operations.
