Ludhiana: General observer inspects EVM preparation process

General observer for Ludhiana parliamentary constituency Divya Mittal on Thursday inspected the process to prepare electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines to be used on the polling day. General observer Divya Mittal also directed the officials to adhere to the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. (HT file photo)

The inspection was done at various strong rooms, including SRS Government Polytechnic College, Rishi Nagar (Gill constituency); SCD Government College for Boys (Ludhiana east); KVM Senior Secondary School (Ludhiana south) and Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines (Ludhiana west).

During the inspections, Mittal directed the respective assistant returning officers (AROs) to ensure safety of the EVMs. She also issued directions to ensure videography of the entire process.

The authorities confirmed that all EVMs and VVPATs would be ready for use after reformatting, which is crucial for ensuring smooth, hassle-free, and transparent elections.

Regional transport officer-cum ARO Gill constituency Randeep Singh Heer; MC joint commissioner–cum-ARO Ludhiana east Chetan Bunger; MC joint commissioner-cum-ARO Ludhiana south Inder Pal; ADC-cum-ARO Ludhiana west Rupinder Pal Singh among other officials were also present during the inspections.