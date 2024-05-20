Ludhiana general observer reviews security of polling stations

Few days before the Lok Sabha elections in the district, the security arrangements at the critical and model polling stations falling under Gill assembly being an expenditure sensitive segment, were reviewed by general observer Divya Mittal on Monday. The general observer checking the security arrangements in polling stations of Gill constituency in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The general observer was accompanied by Gill assembly segment assistant returning officer (ARO), Randeep Singh Heer, assistant commissioner (UT) Kritika Goyal. They visited the critical polling stations in Government Middle School Jassian, and Government Primary Smart School Rajapur village.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Mittal enquired about the deployment of security personnel, transportation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the facilities for the staff and voters at the polling stations. She asked the ARO to ensure that the windows of the rooms, where polling booth would be set up, should be properly covered to ensure vote secrecy. She also asked the officials to ensure action against the persons causing vulnerability in the area to maintain law and order.

Mittal also visited the model polling stations, including Government Senior Secondary School Ladhowal and Government Senior Secondary Smart School Hambran.

ARO Randeep Singh Heer said that elaborate security arrangements will be put in place at the critical polling stations, including web casting, deployment of micro observers, CCTV cameras, deployment of central paramilitary forces (CPMF), among other security measures to ensure free and fair elections. The appointed sector officers will keep a constant vigil on their respective polling booths, the ARO added.

The ARO urged the residents to use voteforludhiana.in website to track the crowd at the polling centres on June 1. The information on the website would be updated after every half an hour, the ARO added.