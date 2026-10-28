Ludhiana: Good Samaritan, family attacked after rescuing youth from mob

A manager at an ice cream parlour and his family members were assaulted inside their Gopal Nagar home by a group of men that followed him from a street fight where he had intervened to save a youth. The attackers also vandalised the residence and the victim’s car before fleeing the scene. According to the complaint, the men later rang the doorbell and barged past Sharma’s sister-in-law when she opened the gate. (HT File)

The Haibowal police have registered a case against five identified suspects and at least 12 unidentified accomplices following the incident.

The complainant, Rajesh Sharma, who works as a manager at an ice cream parlour on Malhar Road, said that he was returning home from work when he spotted a group thrashing a youth near the Kali Mata temple. Sharma stepped out of his vehicle to stop the assault, allowing the youth to escape. While onlookers initially defused the resulting argument between Sharma and the group, the attackers secretly tailed his vehicle back to his residence in Haibowal Kalan.

According to the complaint, the men later rang the doorbell and barged past Sharma’s sister-in-law when she opened the gate. The group then attacked Sharma, his brother, and his sister-in-law before ransacking the house and severely damaging his Maruti Baleno parked outside.

The five identified suspects have been named as Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukhi, Ravi, alias Kaudi), Rahul Mota, Shubham Nepali, and Vicky Konsal, all residents of Rishi Nagar.

Investigating officer constable Pardeep Singh said, “A case has been registered under Sections 115(2),126(2),190,191(3), 324(4),333,3 51(2)118(1) of the BNS against the accused.