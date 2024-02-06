Ludhiana: Govt schools face infra woes ahead of PSEB board exams

The government schools in the district are facing infrastructure shortage for the upcoming board examinations of Classes 10 and 12. Govt schools in Ludhiana face infra woes ahead of PSEB board exams. (HT)

In a departure from previous years, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has issued directives for board exams for Classes 10 and 12 to be held in a single shift, from 11 am to 2.15 pm. Additionally, to curb cheating and other unfair means during the exams, the board has mandated a maximum of 30 students per classroom. Over 78,000 students will appear for the PSEB board exams, scheduled to begin on February 13.

Many government schools across the district, which will serve as exam centres for thousands of students, do not have sufficient rooms and desks available to accommodate the prescribed number of students.

“A government senior secondary school that operates in two shifts has only 10 rooms available. Now, this school will serve as a centre for 440 students appearing for the board exams. Following the board’s directive, we cannot accommodate more than 30 students in a single classroom,” explained agovernment school teacher who wished to remain anonymous.

With students appearing in a single shift, there is also a need for double the number of supervisors and invigilators during the examinations. However, teachers have expressed concerns that the department may face a shortage in this area as teachers may start backing off from their duties once their checking duties begins.

“This time, the department has instructed us to begin checking right after the exam for a particular subject is over. For example, after the first Punjabi exam, Punjabi lecturers, headmasters, and teachers will be assigned for checking purposes, potentially leaving a shortage of supervisors and invigilators for the remaining exams,” said another teacher from a government senior secondary school, speaking anonymously.

Deputy district education officer (secondary) Jaswinder Singh Virk assured that the issues are being addressed. “We have spoken with the principals of schools facing the challenges, and their issues will be resolved shortly. If any other head of the institute is encountering similar issues, they can report the matter to us, and we will ensure a resolution,” stated Virk.