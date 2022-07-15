Ludhiana | Guru Gobind Singh Nagar resident sets neighbour’s car on fire

A Guru Gobind Singh Nagar resident has been booked for allegedly setting ablaze the car of his neighbour over an old rivalry.

The accused has been identified as Jaspal Singh.

The complainant, Surjit Singh, said on July 11, he had parked his Volkswagen Ameo car on a vacant plot, adjacent his house. Around 2.30 am, he woke up on hearing commotion in the street. When he went out, he was shocked to see his car on fire.

Surjit said he saw the accused fleeing from the spot and suspected that he torched his car.

Assistant sub-inspector Jatinder Singh,the investigating officer, said that a case under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the accused.

Couple booked for thrashing neighbour, opening fire

A couple has been booked for allegedly thrashing their neighbour and firing in air in Bhagat Enclave, Gill village.

The accused have been identified as Satwant Singh and Simmi, the former’s wife.

The complainant, Anil Kapoor, said on July 10, the accused, who was reportedly drunk, started abusing him on the street. When he objected to it, the accused, along with his wife, assaulted him and his wife.

Later, the accused went to their roof and opened fire with his rifle to threaten him, he added.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharminder Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR has been lodged following an investigation. The accused have been booked under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341- (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 336 (act done to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the IPC.