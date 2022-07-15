Ludhiana | Guru Gobind Singh Nagar resident sets neighbour’s car on fire
A Guru Gobind Singh Nagar resident has been booked for allegedly setting ablaze the car of his neighbour over an old rivalry.
The accused has been identified as Jaspal Singh.
The complainant, Surjit Singh, said on July 11, he had parked his Volkswagen Ameo car on a vacant plot, adjacent his house. Around 2.30 am, he woke up on hearing commotion in the street. When he went out, he was shocked to see his car on fire.
Surjit said he saw the accused fleeing from the spot and suspected that he torched his car.
Assistant sub-inspector Jatinder Singh,the investigating officer, said that a case under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the accused.
Couple booked for thrashing neighbour, opening fire
A couple has been booked for allegedly thrashing their neighbour and firing in air in Bhagat Enclave, Gill village.
The accused have been identified as Satwant Singh and Simmi, the former’s wife.
The complainant, Anil Kapoor, said on July 10, the accused, who was reportedly drunk, started abusing him on the street. When he objected to it, the accused, along with his wife, assaulted him and his wife.
Later, the accused went to their roof and opened fire with his rifle to threaten him, he added.
Assistant sub-inspector Dharminder Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR has been lodged following an investigation. The accused have been booked under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341- (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 336 (act done to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the IPC.
-
Efforts on to make youth skilful: Jai Ram
The Himachal Pradesh government is making earnest efforts to make the youth skilful so that they could get more gainful jobs and self-employment opportunities in various sectors, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a programme organised by the Kaushal Vikas Nigam on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day in Shimla on Friday.
-
Ludhiana | 3 members of Pankaj Rajput gang held with weapons
The crime investigation agency (CIA-1) team arrested three members of the Pankaj Rajput gang and recovered a country made .32 bore pistol, along with four live cartridges and two sharp-edged weapons, from their possession. The police have also seized a motorcycle and a scooter. The police foiled the bid and nabbed three of them, while two accused, including Pankaj Rajput (a B-category gangster) of New Puneet Nagar, along with his four accomplices and his accomplice Raman Rajput of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Samrala Chowk, managed to flee.
-
J&K: Soldier shoots colleague dead in Poonch, kills self later
An Indian Army jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead and later killed himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday morning, officials said. Two more soldiers have been injured in the incident, they added. The jawan, a naik by rank, reportedly had a scuffle with a sepoy in the Surankote area. The soldiers injured in the shootout were rushed to the command hospital in Udhampur, where they are undergoing treatment, the officials added.
-
65- year- old man dies of Covid, 62 test positive
A 65- year- old man from Chader Nagar died, while 62 persons tested positive in Ludhiana on Friday, registering the biggest spike in Covid cases in the city after February 10 when 69 cases were reported in a day. With this, the active cases have crossed 200 mark for the second time in a month. Earlier, on July 1, the active cases had crossed the 200 count.
-
FIR registered over vandalised idol in Doda
Police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with a vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said. The idol was found in a partially damaged state at a high-altitude meadow near a sacred lake in Doda, they said. Taking a serious view of the incident, the police registered the FIR and started an investigation, the officials added.
