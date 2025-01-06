Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Heroin, bike seized, ‘peddler’ arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 07, 2025 05:16 AM IST

A case under Sections 21B, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the division number 7 police station

A team of the Ludhiana police commissionerate’s anti-narcotics cell arrested a drug peddler and seized 45-gm heroin besides 20,000 drug money from his possession. The police also seized a motorcycle. The accused has been identified as Dheeraj Pandey, 26, of Vijay Nagar at Tajpur Road. He was arrested near GRD Nagar at Tajpur Road.

The police arrested the drug peddler during a special checking drive. (HT File)
The police arrested the drug peddler during a special checking drive. (HT File)

Investigating officer, ASI Amarjit Kumar, said the drug peddler was arrested during a special checking drive. The team stopped him for checking when he was passing through the area riding a bike. When frisked, the contraband and the drug money were seized.

A case under Sections 21B, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the division number 7 police station. The accused was produced before a court on Monday that sent him to one-day police custody for questioning.

