Ludhiana | Highway robbers’ gang busted with arrest of three
With the arrest of three accused, police busted a gang of robbers allegedly involved in a May 1 highway carjacking incident involving a taxi driver on National Highway 44 near Ladhowal.
Police have also impounded stolen Hyundai i-10 grand and Alto cars, a motorcycle and recovered a sharp-edged weapon, a pistol and two mobile phones from the possession of the accused.
The accused, Ravidas, 23, Gurdeep Singh, 30, and Mandeep Singh, 24, all hail from Moga district.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-3) Ashwani Gotyal said the trio on May 1 approached the victim, Manjit Singh of Fazilka, who runs a taxi from Landran, posing as customers looking to hire a taxi to Ludhiana.
Upon reaching Ludhiana, the accused asked the taxi driver to take them to an amusement park near Ladhowal. On reaching there, the accused threatened the victim with a sharp-edged weapon before stealing ₹2,000 and the car.
A case under sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the unidentified accused at Ladhowal police station at the time.
During the investigation, the police traced the accused and recovered the stolen vehicle from their possession. The accused are being questioned to uncover their involvement in similar highway robberies reported in the past.
Three additional commissioners to monitor pre-monsoon works in Pune
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has instructed all three additional municipal commissioners to oversee pre-monsoon works to ensure the June 15 deadline is met. According to the data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation, the civic administration has been able to only clean 102 km of stormwater lines and 23,000 manholes of its total 325 km lines and 55,300 manholes on drainage lines.
PMC extends deadline for road repair works to June 10
The Pune Municipal Corporation has extended its deadline for road repair projects to June 10. The firm with the best proposal will be chosen to finish the road filling-up work as soon as possible,” said head of the road department of PMC, VG Kulkarni. This will prevent pathetic road conditions. Head of the department, Aniruddha Pawaskar said that discussions regarding permissions have already been carried out. The written permission too will be taken soon.
Buddha Nullah project: MLA Gogi inaugurates work of rising main line in Ludhiana
Under the ongoing ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi on Wednesday inaugurated the construction work of 'rising main line (pipeline)' to stop direct flow of sewage into the nullah. Gogi said the pipeline is laid to close all the outlets from where the domestic waste is dumped into the nullah, collecting and transferring the flow of these outlets to the IPS and finally to sewer treatment plant of MC.
Probe report on crematoria electric work fake bill yet to be submitted
Although the Pune Municipal Corporation constituted a four-member committee to conduct a departmental inquiry into fake bills worth Rs1 crore and the committee was expected to submit its probe report by December 3, 2021, the same hasn't been submitted yet. Fake bills worth Rs1 crore were submitted with the accounts department for electric works carried out at the four crematoriums in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic.
PMC to infuse ₹20cr every month into PMPML to recover losses
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to hand over ₹20 crore per month to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to cover its operational losses. PMPML, city's only public transport body, faced huge losses in the financial year 2021-22 mostly due to disruption in service due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced footfall. Total cumulative losses reached ₹610 crore during the financial year amid PMC's shareholding standing at 60 per cent.
