Ludhiana: History-sheeter, aides booked after video of 3 men opening fire surface

The Dugri Police booked history-sheeter Sagar Neutron and his aides for opening fire on the main gate of one of his rivals in Karnail Singh Nagar of Dugri on Sunday late. Three men were captured on CCTVs escaping on a bike after opening fire on the gate. Later, Neutron took responsibility for the incident through a post on his social networking account. A CCTV grab of the three accused while opening fire at a house. (HT Photo)

Neutron is wanted by the police in a murder case. In the social networking post, Neutron threatened his rivals of killing them. He also mentioned that the police had implicated his wife in a murder case and sent her to jail.

On Sunday late, three men riding a bike opened fire on a gate in Karnail Singh Nagar at 11.49 pm. The assailants had covered their faces with a piece of cloth. They were captured in the CCTVs installed outside the house.

The Dugri Police lodged an FIR against Neutron and his aides on Monday following the complaint of Gopi, who is brother of Navi, a rival of Neutron.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said that the police are investigating the matter. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Earlier, on June 25, Neutron, who is on the run in several criminal cases including murder case of an elderly woman, offered to surrender in a video posted on his social networking site. Neutron said that the police have nabbed his wife from his house in connection with the murder case on June 22. He said that if the police release his wife, he can consider surrendering himself before the police.

In the video, Neutron had threatened the police stating that if the police did not release his wife, he would smuggle weapons and would teach them a lesson. He alleged that he was returning to the mainstream for the sake of his family and daughter, but the police are dragging him and his family members in fake cases.

Neutron is facing multiple criminal cases. On April 7, the accused along with his aides barged into the house of a man named Navi in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and assaulted the residents including an 80-year-old woman. The Dugri Police had lodged an attempted murder case against Neutron and his aides. Later, after the elderly woman had died, the police had added murder sections in the FIR.