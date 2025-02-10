Ludhiana: Hit by car, 2 motorcyclists killed on Samrala road

A road accident near Shiva Palace on Samrala Road in Machhiwara claimed the lives of two motorcyclists on Sunday night. A pedestrian sustained serious injuries. The mangled remains of the car after the mishap. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred when a speeding car collided with the motorcycle. The car driver also suffered severe injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital. The victims have been identified as Gobinda Kumar, 29, and Mithun Kumar, 32, both residents of Guru Colony, Machhiwara.

According to police reports, the duo was returning home around 9:30 pm after work at a cold storage near Garhi Bridge when a car coming from the opposite direction crashed into them. The impact was so severe that both motorcyclists were flung onto the road, while a pedestrian, Ram Bharose Sahni walking nearby also suffered injuries.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered against the car driver, Satish Kumar, a resident of Una in Himachal Pradesh. The police have seized the vehicle and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

“The car driver, Satish Kumar, was also injured in the crash. He has been referred to a private hospital. Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims have been sent for a post-mortem examination,” ASI Karnail Singh said.

Both victims were sole breadwinners for their families. Gobinda Kumar leaves behind his wife and three children, while Mithun Kumar is survived by his wife and two children. The accident has left their families shattered.