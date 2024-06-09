 Ludhiana: Homeless woman, son hacked to death - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Homeless woman, son hacked to death

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 09, 2024 10:12 PM IST

The deceased duo were labourers and were living under the elevated road at Southern Bypass near Dugr

A homeless woman and her 20-year-old son were allegedly hacked to death while they were asleep under the elevated road on the Southern Bypass near Dugri on Saturday night. The Dugri police arrested the fiance of the deceased woman’s daughter in connection with the double murder. Police officials said that the reason behind the crime has not been ascertained yet.

The victims have been identified as Pushpa Devi, 50, and her son Pardeep. (HT File)
The victims have been identified as Pushpa Devi, 50, and her son Pardeep. (HT File)

The victims have been identified as Pushpa Devi, 50, and her son Pardeep. The deceased duo were labourers and were living under the elevated road at Southern Bypass near Dugri. They used to sleep under the elevated road.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Dugri station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gurpreet Singh said that the locals noticed the bodies lying in a pool of blood and informed the police. The police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot.

Following an investigation, police arrested Amardeep of Manakwal, who is the fiance of Pushpa Devi’s daughter. According to the accused, he hacked the two victims to death with sharp-edged weapon while they were in deep sleep. After confirming the duo were dead, he escaped.

The inspector added that earlier in the day, the accused had a spat with Pushpa Devi and her son. Gurpreet Singh said they were questioning the accused to ascertain the reason behind the crime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Homeless woman, son hacked to death
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On