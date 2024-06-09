Ludhiana: Homeless woman, son hacked to death

A homeless woman and her 20-year-old son were allegedly hacked to death while they were asleep under the elevated road on the Southern Bypass near Dugri on Saturday night. The Dugri police arrested the fiance of the deceased woman’s daughter in connection with the double murder. Police officials said that the reason behind the crime has not been ascertained yet. The victims have been identified as Pushpa Devi, 50, and her son Pardeep. (HT File)

The victims have been identified as Pushpa Devi, 50, and her son Pardeep. The deceased duo were labourers and were living under the elevated road at Southern Bypass near Dugri. They used to sleep under the elevated road.

Dugri station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gurpreet Singh said that the locals noticed the bodies lying in a pool of blood and informed the police. The police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot.

Following an investigation, police arrested Amardeep of Manakwal, who is the fiance of Pushpa Devi’s daughter. According to the accused, he hacked the two victims to death with sharp-edged weapon while they were in deep sleep. After confirming the duo were dead, he escaped.

The inspector added that earlier in the day, the accused had a spat with Pushpa Devi and her son. Gurpreet Singh said they were questioning the accused to ascertain the reason behind the crime.