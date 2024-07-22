Ludhiana hotel employee flees after stealing 97,000 from customer’s luggage

Police booked a hotel employee for allegedly stealing ₹97,000 from the luggage of a guest when he was cleaning their room. A Ludhiana hotel employee stole ₹ 97,000 from customer’s luggage. (File)

The accused, who has been identified as Chander Shekhar, a resident of Nainital, Uttarakhand, is on the run.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Nitesh Kishor Bhanushali, 41 of Mumbai. The complainant handles the marketing of a Mumbai-based garment manufacturing company.

According to the complaint, he had been coming to Ludhiana for marketing for a decade and used to stay in the same hotel near Clock Tower. He came to Ludhiana on July 15 for work and checked into the hotel.

The complainant added that on July 17, he left the hotel at around 9 am for Bathinda. He left the keys of the room with the receptionist for cleaning. He returned in the night. When he checked, he found that ₹97.000 in cash was missing from his luggage. He immediately called on the hotel manager and reported the matter to him. Later, the hotel staff found out that Chander Shekhar had cleaned the room and had fled soon after.

The hotel staff stated that Chandar Shekhar had started working in the hotel a few weeks ago.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have registered an FIR under section 305 (theft) of BNS against the accused and a hunt is on for his arrest.