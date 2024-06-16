 Ludhiana: HTC Rampur defeats Ek Noor to enter finals - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: HTC Rampur defeats Ek Noor to enter finals

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 16, 2024 10:57 PM IST

In the second semi-final match under the same category, last year’s champion HTC Rampur defeated Ek Noor Academy Tehing 4-3 and made it to the finals

On the eighth day of the 14th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, Guru Teg Bahadur Academy, Chacharadi, and Nankana Sahib Academy, Amargarh, secured their place in the finals under junior category and Dr Kuldeep Singh Club Moga in the senior category. STC Rampur Club entered the finals for the second year in a row.

Players in action during the 14th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Players in action during the 14th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In the first semi-final match played on Saturday in the junior category, the first match between Nankana Sahib Academy, Amargarh, and Ek Noor Academy Tehing, ended in a 2-2 tie. Parvinder Singh of Amargarh academy became the “hero of the match” after the team won by 2-1 in the penalty shoot-out. In the second semi-final match, Round Glass Academy, Chachradi, defeated Jarkhar Hockey Academy by 6-4 goals and entered the finals. Dilpreet Singh of Chacharadi Academy became the “hero of the match”.

Apart from this, in the senior category, Dr Kuldeep Singh Club, Moga, entered the finals by defeating Jarkhar Hockey Academy by 5-3 in the penalty shoot-out after the match tied at the scheduled time. In the second semi-final match under the same category, last year’s champion HTC Rampur defeated Ek Noor Academy Tehing 4-3 and made it to the finals. Rampur’s Karanveer Singh became the “hero of the match”.

Baljit Kaur and daughter of Olympian Prithipal Singh, Jaspreet Kaur, interacted with players of the junior category while during the senior category matches, zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sandhu, international abaddi coach and player Devi Dayal’s daughter Anu Sharma, coach Baldev Singh and Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, graced the occasion as special guests.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: HTC Rampur defeats Ek Noor to enter finals
