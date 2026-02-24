Ludhiana: Human rights panel seeks report on Sanyas Nagar ‘spurious’ liquor deaths

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action-taken report from the deputy commissioner and the police commissioner, Ludhiana, in connection with the death of three men who allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Sanyas Nagar on Noorwala Road. NHRC has sought an action-taken report from the police officials, Ludhiana, in connection with the death of three men who allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Sanyas Nagar on Noorwala Road. (HT)

The panel has directed both officials to submit a detailed report within four weeks, outlining the action taken so far in the case. The NHRC took cognisance of a complaint filed by city-based social activist Keemti Rawal, who expressed apprehension that the accused might be shielded due to alleged political patronage. He further demanded that the matter be investigated by central agencies to ensure an impartial probe.

The incident dates back to May 22, 2025, when three men — Rinku, Debi and Mangat Rai — died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Sanyas Nagar. Following complaints lodged by the victims’ family members, the police registered a case of culpable homicide against unidentified persons. Liquor samples were collected from the concerned vendor and doctors preserved the viscera of the deceased for forensic examination.

However, the investigation is yet to reach a conclusive stage.

According to the police, the viscera report of the victims is still awaited. Inspector Jasvir Singh, SHO of Basti Jodhewal police station, stated that further action would be taken based on the findings of the forensic report.

Police officials maintained that the probe is ongoing and that subsequent legal steps will depend on the confirmation of the exact cause of death.

