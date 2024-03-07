 Ludhiana: ICSE matric students find economics exam easy - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: ICSE matric students find economics exam easy

Ludhiana: ICSE matric students find economics exam easy

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 07, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, Class 10 student Harshleen Kaur said, “The exam was so easy and I’d score above 95”

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) matric students on Wednesday appeared for economics exam. Teachers and students claimed that the paper was ‘very easy’.

Students of Guru Nanak Public School discussing after the economics exam in Ludhiana on Wednesday, March 06, 2024. (Manish/HT Photo)
Students of Guru Nanak Public School discussing after the economics exam in Ludhiana on Wednesday, March 06, 2024. (Manish/HT Photo)

Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, Class 10 student Harshleen Kaur said, “The exam was so easy and I’d score above 95.” Her classmate Harjeet echoed the sentiment. “This is such a basic paper. Everything was completely from syllabus. Most of us finished the exam within the stipulated time limit of 2 hours and 15 minutes,” she said.

Economics teacher at the school, Ritu Mittu, said, “I have assessed the question paper and it appeared to be an easy one, and 56 of our 130 students appeared for exam.”

ICSE matric examination began on February 21. There are 18 subjects in total and the exam would end with art paper on March 28.

The city has three ICSE schools.

