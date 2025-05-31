Ludhiana: In-laws booked after 23-yr-old dies by suicide in Jagraon

A tragic incident unfolded in Rasoolpur village, where a 23-year-old man from Kothe Pona village, near Jagraon, reportedly died by suicide after consuming poison at his in-laws’ residence. The victim left behind a video implicating his father-in-law and mother-in-law for allegedly coercing him into taking this drastic step. The Jagraon Sadar police have since registered a case of abetment to suicide against the accused individuals. An FIR under Section 108 of BNS has been lodged in the matter and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT photo for representation)

According to police, the victim had married a woman of Rasoolpur on July 12, 2024, in a love marriage that was initially opposed by the woman’s family. Shortly after the marriage, the victim moved to England. Upon returning, he reportedly had a domestic dispute with his wife, following which she returned to her parental home.

On Wednesday, the man went to Rasoolpur to reconcile with his estranged wife, but the situation escalated into a heated argument with her and her family. Distraught, he consumed poisonous pills at his in-laws’ home. Before taking the step, he recorded a video message on his mobile phone, blaming his in-laws for mentally harassing him and sent it to his father.

His in-laws rushed him to a private hospital in Jagraon after noticing his deteriorating condition. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to the poison.

