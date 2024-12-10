Ludhiana: Inspection of voting machines to end by Dec 11, says DC

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal conducted the first-level checking of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) at SRS Government Polytechnic College for Girls on Monday. The electronic voting machines (EVMs) which were inspected at the SRS Government Polytechnic College for Girls in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amarjit Bains, the deputy commissioner conducted the review for the machines that would be used for elections to the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and municipal councils. During the inspection, he engaged in a detailed discussion with engineers from the Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad, who are responsible for preparing these machines.

The deputy commissioner emphasised that the primary goal of this inspection is to ensure that the polling process is conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner. He assured that a thorough checking of approximately 1,865 ballot units and 1,790 control units, designated for the elections, would be completed within the stipulated timeframe. This exercise is crucial for ensuring smooth, hassle-free, and transparent elections, he said.

Furthermore, the DC announced that the first-level checking exercise is expected to be completed by December 11. He confirmed that proper security arrangements are in place during the completion of this process.

After the inspection, he also visited the strong room established at the college to check the arrangements.