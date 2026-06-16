Ludhiana: Acquaintance stabs 31-yr-old to death, held

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death following a dispute over a mobile phone in the Dhillon Nagar area on Monday, police said. Police said the verbal altercation soon escalated into a scuffle. (HT File)

The accused has been arrested and a murder case has been registered against him, police said.

The deceased was identified as Karanjit Singh, 31, a resident of Basant Nagar in Lohara.

The accused, identified as Arjun, was arrested shortly after the incident, police said.

According to the police, Karanjit and his cousin, Gurinder Singh, were travelling on a motorcycle on Monday afternoon when they met Arjun, who was known to them. During the interaction, an argument allegedly broke out between Karanjit and the accused over a mobile phone.

Police said the verbal altercation soon escalated into a scuffle.

Gurinder attempted to intervene and separate the two, but the accused allegedly attacked Karanjit with a knife, inflicting an injury to his chest.

Karanjit collapsed at the spot and died before he could be taken for medical treatment. Police reached the scene after receiving information and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

SHO Parmdeep Singh of Daba police station said preliminary investigation indicated that the incident stemmed from a dispute over a mobile phone.

The accused fled after the attack but was later traced and arrested.

Police said the accused had previously been booked in a theft case.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the murder.