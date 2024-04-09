Ludhiana: ISRO chief emphasises on harnessing young minds’ potential

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairperson Dr S Somanath interacted with students at the 20th anniversary of the Sat Paul Mittal School, emphasising that India was on the path to significant advancement in the field of space research. ISRO chairperson Dr S Somanath interacted with students at the 20th anniversary of Sat Paul Mittal School on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

Somanath, who had during an earlier press conference announced that the Chandrayaan 4 mission was in development, told mediapersons that ISRO was committed to its lunar exploration mission.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious goal of achieving a moon landing by an Indian astronaut in the early 2040s, he underlined ISRO’s ongoing efforts in space exploration and expressed confidence in the organisation’s trajectory towards achieving the milestone.

In addition to its lunar mission, Somanath said ISRO was actively engaging students from across the country in various technology development projects. By involving youth in these initiatives, the organisation aims to foster innovation and talent in space research.

Earlier in the day, Somanath and Sat Paul Mittal School governing council chairperson Rakesh Bharti Mittal attended the school’s 20th anniversary function, underscoring ISRO’s commitment to nurture young minds for future scientific endeavours.

Somnath said he loved to converse and work with the young minds and students, adding that scientists all over the world are exploring options for life on other planets, where human colonies can be established. He also added that India would have its own space station by 2035, which will help ISRO study the unknown expanses of space.

Replying to the students’ queries, Somnath talked about extraterrestrials, he said with certain planets’ atmosphere being somewhat akin to the earth, probability of life elsewhere cannot be ruled out.

Somnath also shared stories from the launch of Chandrayaan 2, revealing that the launch being attended by the then President Ram Nath Kovind was delayed by a helium leak at the launching pad. The launch, he revealed, took place a week later.