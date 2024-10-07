Ludhiana: Jail seeks forensic doctors, none posted at civil hospital

Cental jail officials have written to the civil surgeon and other key medical establishments in the state, seeking a board of three forensic experts for conducting post mortems of deceased inmates. Civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra says every medical officer trained to conduct postmortems and a panel of three doctors is formed every time, in compliance with the norms. (HT File)

The request comes amid a critical shortage of forensic experts in the region, with the locals civil hospital currently operating without one.

Dr Charan Kamal, a forensic expert who was earlier posted as a forensic expert at the civil hospital, was shifted to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kharar a month ago.

The letter by jail superintendent highlighted the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), New Delhi, which mandates that in cases of custodial deaths, the postmortem should be conducted by a board of at least three doctors, preferably from different institutions.

This measure is intended to prevent the possibility of influence or bias among doctors from the same institution.

While acknowledging the shortage, civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra emphasised that every medical officer is trained to conduct post-mortems.

He added that in case of custodial deaths, a panel of three doctors is formed for autopsy.

The letter adds that chief secretary has directed adherence to the recommendations and sought an action-taken report.

The district is home to multiple correctional facilities, including a central jail, women’s jail, borstal jail and juvenile home.

Dr Mohindra added that the district has one forensic expert based in Khanna, and if necessary, forensic experts from other districts will be arranged to assist with postmortems