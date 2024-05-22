Ludhiana, Jalandhar police commissioners transferred to non-poll duties

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday transferred the Ludhiana and Jalandhar commissioners of police from their current posts to non-election duties. Swapan Sharma (right), a 2009-batch IPS officer, currently serving as the police commissioner of Jalandhar, and Kuldeep Chahal, also from the same batch, who is the police commissioner of Ludhiana, have been transferred from their present posts. (HT)

Giving information in this regard, a spokesperson of the office of chief electoral officer stated that Swapan Sharma, a 2009-batch IPS officer, currently serving as the police commissioner of Jalandhar, and Kuldeep Chahal, also from the same batch, who is the police commissioner of Ludhiana, have been transferred from their present posts.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a letter to the chief secretary of Punjab, ECI has directed that the two officers be assigned non-election-related duties.

Additionally, the commission has asked the chief secretary to provide a panel of three eligible officers to fill the two positions in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.