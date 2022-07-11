Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Jammu-based trader survives fatal robbery attempt by auto driver, aide
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Jammu-based trader survives fatal robbery attempt by auto driver, aide

Auto driver, aide pushed Jammu-based trader into a canal after robbing cash and other valuables, he manages to swim out; he told the police that he had come to Ludhiana for some business-related work. He hired the auto from Sherpur to reach Gill road. The auto driver was accompanied by another man
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 01:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A three-wheeler gang pushed a Delhi-based trader in Sidhwan Canal near Harnampura of Sahnewal area with an intention to kill him after robbing him of cash and other valuables.

The victim, identified as Irfan, 39, a native of Vijaypur of Jammu and a trader of machine tools in Delhi, managed to swim out of the canal and inform the police.

Irfan told the police that he had come to Ludhiana for some business-related work. He hired the auto from Sherpur to reach Gill road. The auto driver was accompanied by another man.

He got late on the way to the market due to which when he arrived there, he saw that the market was closed. So he asked the auto driver to take him near Clock Tower as he decided to stay in a hotel for the night and go to the market the next day. The auto driver, however, suggested that he could book a room at an affordable rate in Sahnewal area and offered to take him there.

Irfan agreed, following which the driver took him towards Southern bypass. He said that around 10pm, they reached a religious centre in Sahnewal area.

The accused then took him to an isolated place and assaulted him with a blunt weapon on his neck before robbing him of 67,700 cash, his mobile and other valuables. The accused then pushed him into Sidhwan Canal with intention to kill but he managed to swim out.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered against two persons under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras in the area to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Punjab govt launches drive to detect drug abuse among inmates (Shutterstock)

    Punjab govt launches drive to detect drug abuse among inmates

    The Punjab government on Sunday launched a 'Drug Screening Drive' for diagnosing drug abuse among jail inmates. Under the pilot project, the Ropar district Jail successfully conducted the screening of all the 950 inmates present in the jail. The screening was conducted in the presence of special DGP Prisons Harpreet Sing Sidhu, IG Prisons Roop Kumar and DIG Prisons Surinder Singh, and Superintendent Jail Kulwant Singh.

  • Two PCS officers who have been transferred include Hardeep Singh as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kapurthala, with additional charge as SDM, Bholath

    Two IAS, 2 PCS officers transferred

    Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday transferred two IAS officers and two PCS officers. He will replace another IAS officer Sandeep Rishi, who has been transferred as additional commissioner (excise) at Patiala against a vacant post. Two PCS officers who have been transferred include Hardeep Singh as sub-divisional magistrate, Kapurthala, with additional charge as SDM, Bholath. She will replace Hardeep Singh.

  • Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,715 Covid infections, of which 1,08,261 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,294 patients have succumbed to it. (Shutterstock)

    29 more infected with Covid in Ludhiana, no new fatality

    The district reported 29 Covid cases on Sunday, however, no new virus-related fatality came to fore on the day. Ludhiana currently has 160 active cases, of which 151 patients are in home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,715 Covid infections, of which 1,08,261 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,294 patients have succumbed to it.

  • HT Image

    Will not allow Haryana to construct assembly building in Chandigarh: Minister

    Patiala: Punjab health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Sunday said the Haryana government will not be allowed to build an assembly building in Chandigarh. Punjab and Haryana governments share the Vidhan Sabha complex which is next to the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat in Chandigarh, the joint capital of two states. Speaking to reporters at Samana in Patiala district, Jauramajra said Chandigarh always belonged to Punjab and will remain so.

  • The Punjab agriculture department has failed to meet the target of doubling the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for paddy sowing this kharif season against the last year’s 6-lakh hectare mark even as 90% of paddy sowing, including the aromatic premium variety basmati, is over in the state.

    Paddy sowing: Punjab agri dept misses target to double area under DSR technique

    Chandigarh : The Punjab agriculture department has failed to meet the target of doubling the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for paddy sowing this kharif season against the last year's 6-lakh hectare mark even as 90% of paddy sowing, including the aromatic premium variety basmati, is over in the state. With DSR, paddy seeds are sown directly with machine.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out