Ludhiana | Jammu-based trader survives fatal robbery attempt by auto driver, aide

A three-wheeler gang pushed a Delhi-based trader in Sidhwan Canal near Harnampura of Sahnewal area with an intention to kill him after robbing him of cash and other valuables.

The victim, identified as Irfan, 39, a native of Vijaypur of Jammu and a trader of machine tools in Delhi, managed to swim out of the canal and inform the police.

Irfan told the police that he had come to Ludhiana for some business-related work. He hired the auto from Sherpur to reach Gill road. The auto driver was accompanied by another man.

He got late on the way to the market due to which when he arrived there, he saw that the market was closed. So he asked the auto driver to take him near Clock Tower as he decided to stay in a hotel for the night and go to the market the next day. The auto driver, however, suggested that he could book a room at an affordable rate in Sahnewal area and offered to take him there.

Irfan agreed, following which the driver took him towards Southern bypass. He said that around 10pm, they reached a religious centre in Sahnewal area.

The accused then took him to an isolated place and assaulted him with a blunt weapon on his neck before robbing him of ₹67,700 cash, his mobile and other valuables. The accused then pushed him into Sidhwan Canal with intention to kill but he managed to swim out.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered against two persons under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras in the area to identify the accused.