Ludhiana | Jammu-based trader survives fatal robbery attempt by auto driver, aide
A three-wheeler gang pushed a Delhi-based trader in Sidhwan Canal near Harnampura of Sahnewal area with an intention to kill him after robbing him of cash and other valuables.
The victim, identified as Irfan, 39, a native of Vijaypur of Jammu and a trader of machine tools in Delhi, managed to swim out of the canal and inform the police.
Irfan told the police that he had come to Ludhiana for some business-related work. He hired the auto from Sherpur to reach Gill road. The auto driver was accompanied by another man.
He got late on the way to the market due to which when he arrived there, he saw that the market was closed. So he asked the auto driver to take him near Clock Tower as he decided to stay in a hotel for the night and go to the market the next day. The auto driver, however, suggested that he could book a room at an affordable rate in Sahnewal area and offered to take him there.
Irfan agreed, following which the driver took him towards Southern bypass. He said that around 10pm, they reached a religious centre in Sahnewal area.
The accused then took him to an isolated place and assaulted him with a blunt weapon on his neck before robbing him of ₹67,700 cash, his mobile and other valuables. The accused then pushed him into Sidhwan Canal with intention to kill but he managed to swim out.
Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered against two persons under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras in the area to identify the accused.
Punjab govt launches drive to detect drug abuse among inmates
The Punjab government on Sunday launched a 'Drug Screening Drive' for diagnosing drug abuse among jail inmates. Under the pilot project, the Ropar district Jail successfully conducted the screening of all the 950 inmates present in the jail. The screening was conducted in the presence of special DGP Prisons Harpreet Sing Sidhu, IG Prisons Roop Kumar and DIG Prisons Surinder Singh, and Superintendent Jail Kulwant Singh.
Two IAS, 2 PCS officers transferred
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday transferred two IAS officers and two PCS officers. He will replace another IAS officer Sandeep Rishi, who has been transferred as additional commissioner (excise) at Patiala against a vacant post. Two PCS officers who have been transferred include Hardeep Singh as sub-divisional magistrate, Kapurthala, with additional charge as SDM, Bholath. She will replace Hardeep Singh.
29 more infected with Covid in Ludhiana, no new fatality
The district reported 29 Covid cases on Sunday, however, no new virus-related fatality came to fore on the day. Ludhiana currently has 160 active cases, of which 151 patients are in home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,715 Covid infections, of which 1,08,261 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,294 patients have succumbed to it.
Will not allow Haryana to construct assembly building in Chandigarh: Minister
Patiala: Punjab health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Sunday said the Haryana government will not be allowed to build an assembly building in Chandigarh. Punjab and Haryana governments share the Vidhan Sabha complex which is next to the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat in Chandigarh, the joint capital of two states. Speaking to reporters at Samana in Patiala district, Jauramajra said Chandigarh always belonged to Punjab and will remain so.
Paddy sowing: Punjab agri dept misses target to double area under DSR technique
Chandigarh : The Punjab agriculture department has failed to meet the target of doubling the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for paddy sowing this kharif season against the last year's 6-lakh hectare mark even as 90% of paddy sowing, including the aromatic premium variety basmati, is over in the state. With DSR, paddy seeds are sown directly with machine.
