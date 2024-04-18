Ludhiana: Jodhan residents decry clogged sewerage, threaten poll boycott

The residents of Jodhan village said that they have decided not to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as no concrete steps have been taken to resolve their “long-standing” issues of clogged open sewerage and polluted pond. The clogged and open sewerage system at Jodhan village in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The residents allege that despite several complaints being made over the past five years, no concrete steps have been taken to address the issue.

Jagdev Singh, a resident, said, “Over the past five years, the open drains have been blocked. Whenever it rains, the water accumulates in the sheds and streets, and takes two to three days in draining.”

Deputy commissioner Sakhshi Sawhney, who also serves as the district election officer, assured the locals of prompt solution and said, “I would direct the additional deputy commissioner (development) to look into the matter and send the file for clearance by screening committee for the approval of the Election Commission of India.”

The clogged open sewerage cause inconvenience and pose health hazards.

Despite repeated complaints to authorities, no substantial action has been taken against the issue.

Additionally, a polluted pond in the village has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies, compromising the public health. The foul odour adds to the woes of nearby locals.

Another resident, Amanjot Singh said, “Several leaders visited and promised to resolve the situation, but nothing happened till now. The open drains are clogged, leaving foul smell and becoming breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies.”

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the locals have mobilised to draw attention towards their plight and demanded action. They emphasised the need for a permanent solution and said that if it is not done, they have decided not to cast their votes.

Punjab goes to poll in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections of June 1.