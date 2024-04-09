 Ludhiana: KCW goes on air with talk on managing time - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: KCW goes on air with talk on managing time

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 10, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The students had an interactive session with the studio In charge, Karamveer Singh, who apprised them of various aspects of radio journalism

The students of English department of Khalsa College for Women on Tuesday participated in a programme titled Youth Forum, a talk Show at AIR Akashwani 100.1 FM, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). The students had an interactive session with the studio In charge, Karamveer Singh, who apprised them of various aspects of radio journalism. They also recorded a programme with RJ Vinayaka. A topic around right utilisation of time among the youngsters was taken up by the students of BA second year, including Ananaya, Tanishka and Tulika.

Students of Khalsa College for Women during a radio talk show at PAU on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Students of Khalsa College for Women during a radio talk show at PAU on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

KCW bags positions in PU’s MSc maths

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

KCW’s students of mathematics department bagged three university positions in third semester results declared by Panjab University. Rattandeep Kaur secured the first position with 89% marks. Sanjogita got second spot with 88.4% and Taniya bagged the fifth position with 86.8%. The overall result marked nine distinctions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On