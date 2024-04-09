Ludhiana: KCW goes on air with talk on managing time

The students of English department of Khalsa College for Women on Tuesday participated in a programme titled Youth Forum, a talk Show at AIR Akashwani 100.1 FM, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). The students had an interactive session with the studio In charge, Karamveer Singh, who apprised them of various aspects of radio journalism. They also recorded a programme with RJ Vinayaka. A topic around right utilisation of time among the youngsters was taken up by the students of BA second year, including Ananaya, Tanishka and Tulika. Students of Khalsa College for Women during a radio talk show at PAU on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

KCW bags positions in PU’s MSc maths

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

KCW’s students of mathematics department bagged three university positions in third semester results declared by Panjab University. Rattandeep Kaur secured the first position with 89% marks. Sanjogita got second spot with 88.4% and Taniya bagged the fifth position with 86.8%. The overall result marked nine distinctions.