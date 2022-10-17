Ludhiana | Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan: 1,309 players participate on Day 1 of U-17 games

: As many as 1,309 players participated on the first day of the U-17 games being held in Ludhiana under the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan on Monday.

Teams representing Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Fazilka and Jalandhar emerged victorious in the boys’ handball championship while in the girls’ matches, teams of Hoshiarpur, Mansa and Sangrur won the matches.

In the softball game boys’, Barnala, Moga and Ludhiana had the upper hand while in the girls’ matches, teams of Sangrur, Amritsar, Moga and Patiala secured their place in the next round.

In the final matches of handball for the U-14 category, the team of Jalandhar clinched the gold medal in the boys’ game while Ludhiana won the silver medal. In the girls’ matches, Mansa took the trophy home.

District sports officer Ravinder Singh said, “To boost the morale of the players, the department has arranged superior quality medals which will help in infusing the sense of importance in the players who are taking part in games for the first time.”

Ludhiana is hosting a total of four games - handball, judo, softball and basketball for the U-14, U-17, U-21 and 21-40 categories. The matches for softball are being held at the Guru Nanak Stadium while judo competitions are underway at the multipurpose sports hall and the handball matches are going on at GSSS, Punjab Agricultural University.

Ludhiana girls shine in table tennis

Bringing laurels to the district, the girls’ team for under 21 categories bagged a gold medal in the state-level table tennis matches being held in Barnala.

The girls’ team in the under-17 and under-14 categories brought the bronze medal home. The boys’ hockey team in the under-17 category won the third position in the state-level championship.

The state-level matches under the Punjab Khed Mela being held in nine districts of Punjab will conclude on October 22.

Players who won gold medals in different events of judo (girls) include Maya (Patiala) in -40 kg, Sanjana (Hoshiarpur) in -44kg, Muskan Bansal in -48kg, Sanjana Rani (Fazilka) in -52kg, Kamika (Hoshiarpur) in -57 kg, Aditi (Hoshiarpur) in -63kg, Kirandeep Kaur (Tarn Taran) in -70kg, Jatin(Patiala) in -35kg, Sarath Kanwalpreet(Gurdaspur) in +70kg.

Winning players in the under-14, under-17 and under-21 categories will receive ₹10,000 for the first position, ₹7,000 for the second and ₹5,000 for the third position, along with certificates.