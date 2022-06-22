Ludhiana: Labourer dies after ‘falling off’ roof, three of his friends booked

A 44-year-old labourer reportedly died after falling off the first floor of a factory in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar. He was consuming liquor with his friends at the time of the incident.

However, the kin of the victim alleged that his friends have thrown him from the first floor of the factory following which the police booked his three friends for causing death by negligence on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Pappu Pathak. The police lodged an FIR against his friends Tutun Chaudhary, Santosh Paswan and Kulwinder Singh of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar.

The complainant Vinay Pathak stated that his brother Pappu worked in a factory and was living in an accommodation provided in the factory. The accused and his brother used to consume liquor often in the house. On June 19 also at night the accused and Pappu were consuming liquor together. Meanwhile, the accused indulged in a spat with his brother and threw him off the terrace.

ASI Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that it is an open terrace with no railing or wall on the sides to prevent anyone from falling from the terrace. It is suspected that Pappu fell off in an inebriated condition, however, the Sadar police have lodged an FIR under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against his friends following the statement of his brother.