Ludhiana man beats stray dog to death for barking at him, booked

A Raikot resident, who was reportedly under influence of liquor, thrashed a stray dog to death for barking at him. Police have registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused following the incident. The dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital where he succumbed to injuries after two weeks. an FIR under section 429 of the IPC and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been lodged against the accused at City Raikot police station. (Stock photo)

The accused has been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Kaka of Eidgah road of Raikot. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Mani Singh, who is a member of People For Animals (PFA) and president of Help for Animals, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

In his complaint, Mani Singh said that he received information from a man, Mangat Rai, that the accused had thrashed a dog with the sticks and fled, leaving the animal to die on the roadside. He alleged that Rai informed him that the accused was inebriated at the time of the incident.

According to the complaint, Mani Singh said that he rushed the injured dog to a shelter home for treatment. Sensing its condition, the veterinary doctors referred the dog to Veterinary hospital, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), where the dog succumbed to injuries on March 26.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been lodged against the accused at City Raikot police station. A hunt is on for his arrest, the ASI added.