Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Ludhiana: Man booked for defaming woman

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 04:22 am IST

The victim first learned about the incident on the morning of September 5 when her son was alerted by a friend about the posters

The Haibowal police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for defaming a woman by pasting obscene posters showing morphed images of her across her locality.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 356(1)(3) of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)
The victim first learned about the incident on the morning of September 5 when her son was alerted by a friend about the posters. About 20 days earlier, she had received a morphed video of herself on WhatsApp from an unknown number and had already filed a complaint regarding it.

The family immediately removed the offensive posters and approached the police. An FIR has been lodged under Section 356(1)(3) of the BNS.

ASI Om Prakash, the investigating officer, said a thorough probe is underway to identify and apprehend the person responsible for sending the morphed video and putting up the defamatory posters.

