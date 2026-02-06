Ludhiana: Man booked for running online gambling racket

Taking cognisance of a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the cyber crime police station, Ludhiana, has registered a case against a city resident for allegedly operating an illegal online gambling platform. Section 318 (4) of the BNS and Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act have been slapped against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, a post uploaded on February 3 from an X account revealed that a person, identified as Shailesh of Ludhiana, had been running an online gambling platform — Bigg Daddy Casino. The accused was allegedly using his mobile numbers and a Telegram account to lure and encourage people to join his online gambling group.

Section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act have been slapped against the accused.

Assistant commissioner of police (cyber crime) Murad Jasbir Singh said the matter is being investigated to ascertain the scale of the operation and the financial transactions involved. He appealed to the public to remain vigilant against such illegal online gambling activities and avoid falling prey to fraudsters operating through social media platforms. He urged citizens to immediately report any suspicious or unlawful cyber activities to the nearest police station or the cyber crime police station.

The Ludhiana police stated that they are maintaining strict surveillance over online platforms and will continue to take firm and prompt action against those involved in illegal gambling and cyber-related offences.