Ludhiana: Man held over friend’s suspicious death

The Dugri police arrested a man over his friend’s death in suspicious circumstances after the deceased’s wife claimed he was poisoned, officials said. Sahil Hans was a drug addict and had undergone treatment six years ago and quit drugs, says his wife. (HT File)

They said the deceased’s wife claimed the accused had given him a poisonous substance that led to his death.

The deceased, identified as Sahil Hans, 27, from CRPF Colony, Phase-1, Dugri, was found unconscious at his home on Thursday evening and later declared dead.

Following a complaint by his wife Jassimran Kaur, the Dugri police registered a case against Tarun alias Mota, a resident of City Enclave, Dhandra Road in Manakwal village.

According to Jassimran, Tarun brought Sahil home in a semi-conscious state and left immediately after dropping him off. She alleged that while preparing dinner, she heard a noise from the washroom and found Sahil vomiting and collapsing. She raised an alarm and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Jassimran alleged that Tarun had given Sahil a poisonous substance that caused his death. She said the deceased was a drug addict, had undergone treatment six years ago and had quit drugs.

Dugri station-house officer (SHO) inspector Narpinder Singh said an autopsy was conducted but the cause of death remains unknown as doctors have sent the viscera sample for chemical examination. “As of now, we have registered a case based on the wife’s allegations and arrested the accused. The exact cause of death will be confirmed once the viscera report is received,” he added.

The case was registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).