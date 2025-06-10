Ludhiana: Man lost 24 lakh in spouse visa fraud

A resident of Ramgarh village, with a dream of settling down abroad, had spent ₹24 lakh to send his wife abroad on a study visa, hoping she would assist him in obtaining a spouse visa later, only to discover he had been duped. An FIR under Section 420 and 120 B of IPC has been lodged against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim Jagjot Singh of Shimlapuri, lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Harleen Kaur Deol of Dhalia village of Ludhiana and her father Jaspreet Singh.

In his complaint Jagjot Singh stated that he was keenly interested in going abroad. He had met Harleen Kaur Deol and her family. The accused said that if he would bear expenses, she would take him to Canada on a spouse visa. He solemnised the marriage to Harleen Kaur.

The complainant said that he had spent ₹24 lakh on the foreign trip of Harleen Kaur and her studies. He alleged that after reaching Canada the woman stopped taking his calls and snapped all her ties with him. After he realised that he had been duped, he filed a complaint to the police on March 13.

ASI Gurbakhshish Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 420 and 120 B of IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.