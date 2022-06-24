Ludhiana: Man’s decomposing body found stuffed in gunny bag
The body of a man who appears to be around 45 years old was found stuffed inside a gunny bag at field in Gehlewal village on Friday. Locals informed the police about the foul smell emanating from the gunny bag.
The Basti Jodhewal police suspect that the man was murdered at least five days ago. His limbs were tied with a piece of rope and the body was found decomposing and eaten by maggots.
Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO at Basti Jodhewal police station, said that no mobile phone or documents were recovered and even the face of the deceased has decomposed, which is going to make identification difficult. Police have kept the body in the mortuary of the civil hospital.
Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby and scanning all missing persons complaints registered in the past 15 days.
-
Uttar Pradesh aims to plant 35 cr saplings this year, 175 cr in next 5 years
With an aim to plant 35 crore saplings across the state this year, Uttar Pradesh aims to launch its plantation drive from July 1, said a press statement from the state government on Friday. Chairing a high-level review meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that with the spirit of the Indian culture of nature conservation, there is a need to take forward the tree plantation campaign as a mass movement.
-
Major blaze destroys garment shop in Ludhiana
A major fire broke out at a garments store, Lucky Towel House, on Chaar Khamba Road in Model Town on Friday morning. A short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire and no casualty was reported from the spot. As per information, the fire broke out at around 10.15 am , around 15 minutes after the store was opened by the owner.
-
Prayagraj: French Ambassador visits Allahabad University, holds talks with VC on possible collaborations
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited Allahabad University, on Friday. On his maiden visit to this over 135-year-old university of the country, the Ambassador held discussions with the vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, about the academic exchange programmes and how students and faculty members of AU and those from higher educational institutions in France can benefit from each other. He also visited the historical Vizianagaram Hall located at the Science faculty of AU.
-
BKU stages protest against Agnipath scheme in western Uttar Pradesh
Bhartiya Kisan Union leaders and activists marched in different districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Fridayagainst the Central government's new Agnipath military recruitment scheme. BKU chief Naresh Tikait led the march from Mahaveer Chowk to the collectorate in Muzaffarnagar and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India through officials. BKU's Muzaffarnagar district president, Yogesh Sharma, accompanied Naresh Tikait. He said the BKU has demanded immediate withdrawal of the scheme.
-
Soon, over 16 crore people will be fully vaccinated against Covid in Uttar Pradesh
Soon, over 16 crore people in the state will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to achieve this figure, claimed the press statement issued by the government. According to the data from the Cowin portal, 15,98,24,787 people had got their second dose by Friday 5 pm. Over 17.54 crore first doses have been administered in U.P., the statement further added.
