Ludhiana: Man suffers bullet injury after 2 groups scuffle

A violent altercation between two groups escalated into a gunfight near Sangam Chowk in Haibowal on Wednesday evening, leaving one injured. The incident, which unfolded in full public view, triggered panic in the area. Police have since lodged a cross FIR against the involved parties and detained one of the accused.

According to initial reports, the confrontation involved Rupesh Vig, 30, a resident of Chander Nagar, and Divyanshu, a local of Haibowal. Rupesh, who possesses a licensed firearm, allegedly opened fire on Divyanshu, injuring his hand. It remains unclear whether the second weapon used in the incident was legally registered, as the police continue to verify its origin.

The clash is believed to stem from a personal dispute between the two, who were reportedly friends until recently. The duo, along with others, had gathered a few days earlier to celebrate Rupesh’s birthday. During the party, Divyanshu allegedly pulled the hair of another friend in the dark, an act that later caused friction within the group. When confronted about the incident, Rupesh reportedly confirmed Divyanshu’s involvement.

On Wednesday, Divyanshu allegedly called Rupesh under the pretext of meeting for work. When Rupesh arrived near Divyanshu’s residence, he was attacked with an electric cutter, sustaining injuries to his hand. He was taken to the civil hospital for treatment.

Rupesh proceeded to file a complaint at the Jagatpuri police post. However, while returning, he was again intercepted by Divyanshu and his associates near Sangam Chowk. The argument escalated, leading to both parties opening fire at each other.

“We have confirmed that Rupesh used his licensed pistol to fire the shots. We are still verifying the source of the weapon used by Divyanshu,” said Kanwalpreet Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4). “A cross FIR has been lodged against both Rupesh and Divyanshu, along with their respective aides. One person has been taken into custody and further arrests are expected soon,” he added.