Ludhiana: MC demolishes five illegal constructions

Continuing its drive against unauthorised constructions, the municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday took action against five illegal structures, including an unauthorised colony, in areas falling under Zones A and D. A building being demolished during the drive in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In Zone A, the building branch team led by Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Kapil Dev demolished an illegally developed colony and an under-construction commercial building in Nanak Nagar, Karabara Basti. The team also sealed another commercial building in the area for violating building regulations.

The civic body also demolished an under-construction industrial building in Hira Nagar on Kakowal Road as it was being raised beneath high-tension electricity wires, posing a safety risk.

Meanwhile, in Zone D, a team led by ATP Raj Kumar and Building Inspector Kuljit Mangat demolished an illegal structure in the Ghumar Mandi area. Officials said action had earlier been taken against the same building in May, but the owner resumed construction work, prompting fresh demolition proceedings on Tuesday.

MC officials said the enforcement drive is being carried out on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Dr Neeru Katyal Gupta and will continue in the coming days.

The civic body also appealed to residents and property owners to obtain approval of building plans before commencing any construction activity. Officials warned that strict action would be taken against those found violating building bylaws and undertaking unauthorised constructions.