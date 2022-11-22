Ludhiana MC elections: Warring sounds poll bugle, holds public meetings

With an eye on the upcoming municipal corporation elections, the schedule of which is yet to be announced, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring attended public meetings in different wards on Monday.

Warring covered four assembly segments - Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana North and Ludhiana Central. He is also slated to hold public meetings in the city on Wednesday.

Newly appointed Congress district president Sanjay Talwar, mayor Balkar Sandhu, senior deputy mayor and district Congress committee senior vice-president Sham Sundar Malhotra accompanied Warring.

He also held meetings with workers and party leaders, and encouraged them to put their best foot forward after the party’s dismal performance in the assembly elections. “Congress will make a strong comeback in the municipal elections and retain majority in the general house,” said Warring.

Training his guns at the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, he said, “People have seen the working of the AAP and will not repeat the mistake of choosing them in the upcoming elections. While the people of Punjab are raising hue and cry over different issues, chief minister Bhagwant Mann is busy campaigning for the party in Gujarat.”

Congress has been struggling to retain its foothold in the district, especially after the arrest of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the alleged food grains transportation tender scam.

Do not encourage weapons:

Warring to Waris Punjab De chief

Sharing a photograph of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh – where the he is seen holding a weapon – on social media, Warring urged Singh and other leaders to not encourage the youth to use weapons as “it will push the state back to the black days of terrorism.”

On the review of arms licences, Warring said that the law-and-order situation cannot be controlled by merely reviewing arms’ licences. “In the process, the government might cancel the licence of a person who actually needs a weapon for his security. The majority of the crimes are executed with illegal weapons,” he said.