Ludhiana: MC issues 68 notices to clear encroachments

Acting on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), the Ludhiana district administration has taken a major step forward in addressing alleged illegal encroachments over a rainwater drain in the Karabara area. The action comes in response to a contempt petition filed in connection with the case. MC officials said a recent GPS survey found several unauthorised constructions, and the matter is being processed strictly. (HT Photo)

On May 8, a joint team of officials from the revenue department and the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) conducted a GPS-based demarcation survey of land falling under Khasra Number 100/1 in the Karabara locality. The land, spread over 78 kanal and 2 marla, is officially recorded as a natural drain (gair-mumkin nala) as per 1959-60 land records.

A detailed report along with a demarcation map jointly signed by the tehsildar, kanungo, patwari, building inspector, and draftsman has been submitted to the concerned authorities for legal proceedings under HC case CM-22109-C11-2024, COCP No. 3032 of 2023 in CWP No. 15617 of 2023 (Jaswinder Singh vs Surbhi Malik, DC Ludhiana).

In a follow-up, MC has issued 68 notices (copy with HT) to owners of buildings constructed over the drain, asking them to provide legal documents such as sanctioned maps, sale deeds, and proof of ownership. The notices clearly state that failure to submit relevant documents within seven days will result in legal action under Sections 246 and 269(1) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act.

Officials said the GPS survey found several unauthorised constructions, and the matter is now being processed strictly as per legal provisions. The move is being seen as a step in the right direction to prevent further encroachments on natural drainage systems a key concern in urban flooding during the monsoon.

Sources in the administration confirmed that HC’s monitoring has brought new urgency to the case, and further enforcement actions will be taken based on the submitted report.

While residents affected by the notices have been asked to clarify their positions, the administration maintains that the drive is focused on restoring natural water channels and ensuring public safety.