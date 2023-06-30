Cracking the whip against the dairy owners dumping cow dung in the sewer lines or open spaces, the municipal corporation (MC) issued challans of ₹5000 each against 20 dairy owners in the Haibowal dairy complex on Friday. Ludhiana MC issues challans to dairy operators for unscientific dumping of cow dung . (HT FILE)

The civic body officials conducted inspections at 76 dairy units and issued challans against 20 of them. Till Friday, MC had issued challans against as many as 54 dairy owners for dumping waste in sewer lines

After the civic body earmarked four acres of land in Balloke sewer treatment plant (STP) for dumping the cow dung, the dairy owners have been directed to stop dumping waste unscientifically. Announcements and meetings are being conducted by MC to appeal the dairy owners to follow proper procedures to dump the waste.

The officials stated that a 200 metric tonne capacity bio-gas plant is operational in Haibowal dairy complex wherein the cow dung is used to make bio-gas. Meanwhile, Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) is installing another bio-gas in the area.

The dairy owners have been directed to firstly give the cow dung to the contractor of the bio-gas plant. As the existing plant does not have the capacity to consume the entire cow dung which is generated in the area, the remaining cow dung should then be transported to the STP site. MC has also deployed its machinery for transporting the cow dung for initial few days.

The MC officials further added that it is equal responsibility of the dairy owners to stop dumping cow dung in sewer lines as it is adding to pollution in Buddha Nullah. Multiple warnings have already been issued to the dairy owners in the past and the civic body will now take strict action against the violators.