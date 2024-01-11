Ludhiana: MC Joint commissioner inspects night shelters, issues directions to ensure cleanliness

To ensure cleanliness at the night shelters in the city, municipal corporation (MC) joint commissioner Chetan Bunger conducted an inspection at three-night shelters on Thursday. (HT File photo for representation)

Along with civic body officials, the joint commissioner visited night shelters situated in Moti Nagar (near Cheema chowk), near Vishwakarma Chowk and Haibowal Dairy Complex.

During the inspection, directions were issued to the staff of all night shelters to ensure cleanliness and proper maintenance of the shelters. Directions were also issued to regularly monitor the situation at the night shelters and keep a record of the visitors.

Bunger said working on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the civic body has also tied up with different NGOs and gurudwara management committee to provide food to the homeless at the night shelters.

Two city buses have also been deployed to ferry the homeless to the night shelters during the night hours.

Stepping forward to help the homeless persons, different NGOs under the banner of City Needs donated 250 blankets to the night shelters run by the MC on Thursday. These blankets would be distributed at the three-night shelters of the MC.

The blankets were handed over to the civic body officials in the presence of Rishi and MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh at the MC Zone D office.

Working under the banner of City Needs NGO, members stated that bone-chilling cold conditions are forcing the residents to shiver. Due to this, they decided to step forward to help the homeless persons and 250 blankets have been donated to the night shelters.