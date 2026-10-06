Ludhiana MC orders regular lifting of waste at Tajpur Road dairy complex

The contractor responsible for lifting cow dung from the Tajpur Road Dairy Complex will now have to ensure its regular removal, a move aimed at preventing the waste from accumulating and spilling onto roads around the complex. The municipal corporation has also assured that the accumulated cow dung at the complex will be cleared within three days. The civic body has said that accumulated cow dung at the complex will be cleared within three days. (HT File)

The decision was taken during a meeting held by Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal with officials of the municipal corporation , Punjab Pollution Control Board and Sewerage Board, along with dairy owners and other stakeholders.

The meeting was held to address the recurring problem of cow dung and wastewater spilling onto the lanes and main road around the dairy complex.

Officials said the problem occurs when cow dung is not lifted regularly. The waste accumulates at the dairy complex and then mixes with wastewater, which flows onto the roads and surrounding areas. This creates unhygienic conditions and causes inconvenience to residents and commuters.

Under the new arrangement, dairy owners will hand over the cow dung at the designated collection point, while the contractor will be responsible for lifting it regularly. This is intended to prevent the waste from piling up instead of waiting for accumulated dung to be cleared through periodic cleaning.

The MC has assured that the entire dairy complex will be cleaned within three days. The accumulated cow dung and other waste from the affected areas will be removed during the cleanup.

After the meeting, Seechewal faced a separate protest by residents over stagnant water in their locality.

Residents, accompanied by Dhoka Mohalla councillor Arun Sharma, reached the MC zone B office when Seechewal was returning from the meeting.

The protesters urged Seechewal to visit their locality and raised a drainage-related issue. They alleged that wastewater was flowing back into the area and causing persistent problems. They sought his intervention for a permanent solution rather than temporary removal of the accumulated wastewater.

Seechewal assured the protesters that efforts would be made to resolve the issue and said he would work towards a lasting solution.