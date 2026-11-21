An 86-year-old man in Florida, US, was rescued by a police officer after his walker got stuck on railway tracks, causing him to fall. The officer, who was patrolling nearby, witnessed the incident and immediately rushed to help the elderly man. Footage of the rescue, captured on the officer's body camera, was later shared by the police department on social media. An 86-year-old man was rescued by a Florida police officer after falling on railway tracks while using his walker. (X/@BocaPolice) more

According to a WPBF report, the man, identified as Howard Berman, was walking home after a dentist appointment in Boca Raton when the incident occurred.

While crossing the railway tracks near Palmetto Park Road and North Dixie Highway, one of the wheels of his walker became stuck. Berman lost his balance and fell onto the tracks, leaving him unable to get up on his own.

Police officer rushes to help Officer Shawn Lyman of the Boca Raton Police Department was driving nearby when he noticed Berman fall. He immediately stopped his patrol car, ran towards the elderly man and helped him off the tracks.

"I didn’t know when the next train was coming. I wanted to make sure that I got him off the tracks," Lyman told WPBF.

The officer then called paramedics, who treated Berman for cuts and bruises. Another officer, Valdes, later arrived and ensured that Berman reached home safely.

On November 17, Boca Raton Police shared footage of the incident on X, praising the officers for their actions.

"If you're looking for a reason to smile on this rainy Tuesday, we've got you covered!" the department wrote.

"Their actions are a reminder that serving our community goes beyond enforcing the law. It’s about helping others when they need it most," it added.

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