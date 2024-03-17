Ludhiana MC postpones parking lot auction

The auction of six parking sites in city, originally slated for March 18, has been postponed in compliance with the model code of conduct issued for Lok Sabha polls. The municipal corporation (MC) now plans to extend the tender of the existing contractor, ignoring numerous complaints of alleged overcharging. Ludhiana residents are urging the MC authorities to manage the six main parking sites themselves, as the existing contractor is accused of overcharging despite multiple complaints. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Although notices and fines have been issued, no strict action has been taken against the contractor so far, sources said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The parking contract for six parking sites expired in November 2023, and MC granted a three-month extension. However, while the authorities initiated the tendering process and floated tenders in March this year, the auction for the parking sites scheduled for March 18 cannot proceed due to the imposition of the model code of conduct. Therefore, the authorities are planning to re-float the tenders and temporarily allocate the parking sites to the existing contractor.

City residents are urging the MC authorities to manage the six main parking sites themselves, as the existing contractor is accused of overcharging despite multiple complaints.

Ramandeep Singh, an advocate and city resident, expressed his frustration, stating that he often parks his four-wheeler near the old city market at a charge of ₹100, which far exceeds the prescribed rate. He criticised the lack of action by the MC authorities, citing it as an evidence of a corrupt system. Singh emphasised the need for the MC to take control of parking operations to alleviate the suffering of residents.

Jagjot Singh, another city resident, echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that parking sites should be made free until the code of conduct is lifted. He recounted his own experiences of overcharging at the Zone A parking, urging the MC commissioner to take decisive action or exclude the current contractor from future auctions.

In response, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated that he would discuss the matter with officers and re-float tenders for parking sites. He mentioned that while the existing contractor would temporarily manage the sites, a provision would be added to the tender to disqualify the existing contractor in the upcoming auction of the sites if proven guilty of overcharging.