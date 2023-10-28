News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC razes illegal structures in Mundian Kalan, Kailash Nagar

Ludhiana MC razes illegal structures in Mundian Kalan, Kailash Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 29, 2023 05:14 AM IST

On the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi regular drives are being organised against illegal constructions

Taking stern action against violators, the municipal corporation (MC) demolished an illegal colony being constructed in Mundian Kalan on Saturday.

The municipal corporation team removing an encroachment on a public street in Kailash Nagar, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
The municipal corporation team removing an encroachment on a public street in Kailash Nagar, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body team also razed an encroachment on a public street in Kailash Nagar (Sherpur).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Assistant town planner (ATP - Zone B) Harvinder Singh Honey said that working on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi regular drives are being organised against illegal constructions.

The civic body team had razed the illegal colony in Mundian Kalan on Wednesday. But the owner had again started the construction works at the site, following which action was again taken on Saturday.

Speaking of the encroachment on public street in Kailash Nagar, ATP Honey said that the civic body had received a complaint against the same in the past, following which action was taken on Saturday and the encroachment has been removed.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the residents to construct the buildings as per building bylaws and start construction works only after getting the building plans approved from the MC. He stated that regular drives are being organised against illegal constructions and the drives would be further intensified in the coming time.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out